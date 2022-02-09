Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 72.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1,018.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.