Tri Locum Partners LP Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tri Locum Partners LP lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80,610 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 5.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.55. 39,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.