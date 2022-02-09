TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. TriMas posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TriMas by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TriMas by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRS stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

