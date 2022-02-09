Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.