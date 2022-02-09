Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 301,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,508,087 shares.The stock last traded at $27.69 and had previously closed at $27.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after buying an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,373,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

