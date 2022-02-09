Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.05. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

