trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $840.88 million, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 96.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

