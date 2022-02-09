Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $239.44 million, a P/E ratio of 159.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.