Truist Financial Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $85.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in GDS by 147.4% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth $30,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.