Truist Financial Weighs in on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $15.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.75. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $102.79 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 83,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

