Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trupanion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.