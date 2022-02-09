TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 776,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

