TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.07 million.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 776,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.89.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.