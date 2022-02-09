Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
TC stock opened at C$98.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 114.74. Tucows has a 12-month low of C$92.06 and a 12-month high of C$116.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.53.
About Tucows
