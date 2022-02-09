Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)’s stock price shot up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 6,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 4,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

TUWLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

