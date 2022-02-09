Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.96.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL opened at $472.04 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.00 and a 200 day moving average of $495.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,421 shares of company stock worth $16,954,232. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,701,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.