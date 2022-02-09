Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.56.
TSN opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 78.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
