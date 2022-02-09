Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.56.

TSN opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 78.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

