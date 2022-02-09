Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $94.40, with a volume of 426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.56.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10.

About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

