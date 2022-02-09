U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

