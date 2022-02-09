U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $68,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

USB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. 117,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

