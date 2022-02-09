U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $5.77. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 51,389 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 152.52% and a return on equity of 75.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.