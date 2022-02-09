U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $6,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 113.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 550,924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

