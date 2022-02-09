U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.43. 279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 922,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

