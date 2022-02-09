Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE:UI opened at $242.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UI. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.