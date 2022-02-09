UCA Coin (UCA) Price Down 0.3% This Week

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $9,155.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.64 or 0.07183056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,681.29 or 0.99777828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00054771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006368 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,336,104,170 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,244,035 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

