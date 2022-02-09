UGI (NYSE:UGI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $40.22 on Monday. UGI has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UGI will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.