UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Head to Head Review

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GoHealth and UMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 2 3 3 0 2.13 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoHealth presently has a consensus price target of $8.71, suggesting a potential upside of 346.89%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than UMC.

Volatility & Risk

GoHealth has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth 0.16% 0.81% 0.53% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and UMC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 0.71 -$44.27 million $0.09 21.67 UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth.

Summary

GoHealth beats UMC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

