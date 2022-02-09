Unifty Price Reaches $11.44 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $11.44 or 0.00025734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.82 or 0.07279356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.98 or 0.99929664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006418 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,127 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

