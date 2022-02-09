Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.78

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $31.74. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 1,350 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $139.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

