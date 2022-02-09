United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) vs. Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Critical Review

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Community Banks and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 36.63% 13.90% 1.44% Renasant 25.28% 7.64% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Community Banks and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renasant 0 2 0 0 2.00

United Community Banks presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Renasant has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Renasant.

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Community Banks pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Renasant has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and Renasant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $736.61 million 4.50 $269.80 million $2.97 12.49 Renasant $695.67 million 2.92 $175.89 million $3.11 11.71

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Renasant on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

