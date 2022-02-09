United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,044 ($14.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.40). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,082.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.91%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.