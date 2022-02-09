Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie Sells 32,934 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $4,830,285.03.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98.

Unity Software stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $2,581,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

