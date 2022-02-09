Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $39.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.79.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. 65,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.