US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,319 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

