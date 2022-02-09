US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

