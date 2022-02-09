US Bancorp DE Increases Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in NewMarket by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NEU opened at $303.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.79. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

