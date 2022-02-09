US Bancorp DE Sells 263 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PC Connection by 88.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PC Connection by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,304 over the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

