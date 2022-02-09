Valiant Capital Management L.P. Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. Freedom accounts for about 0.8% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Freedom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the second quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Freedom by 94.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freedom by 739.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Freedom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 3.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.19. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.47 million. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Freedom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

