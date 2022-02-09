Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.