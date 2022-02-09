VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,352 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

