Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

