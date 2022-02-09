Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a $73.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.28.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

