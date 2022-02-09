Velodyne Lidar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 30,577 call options on the company. This is an increase of 845% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,235 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

VLDR opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

