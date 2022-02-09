Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 2.9%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 32 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Several research firms recently commented on VTYX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). Equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

