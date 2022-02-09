Venus (XVS) Price Hits $10.02 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Venus has a total market cap of $120.72 million and $10.44 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $10.02 or 0.00022660 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,218.95 or 0.99986850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00411538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001172 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

