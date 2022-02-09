Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $281.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.