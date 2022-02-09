VeriSign (VRSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.88. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,782 shares of company stock worth $7,995,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

