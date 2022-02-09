VeriSign (VRSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.88. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $257.03.
In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,782 shares of company stock worth $7,995,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VeriSign (VRSN)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.