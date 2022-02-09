Veritable L.P. Buys 1,888 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

