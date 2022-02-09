Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,026.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,033 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $396.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

