Veritable L.P. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,804,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,712,000 after buying an additional 442,715 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.