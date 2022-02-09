Veritable L.P. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $563,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.50 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $205.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

